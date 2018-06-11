Advertisement ITV Report 11 June 2018 at 2:03pm In Pictures: 41-gun salute celebrates Duke of Edinburgh’s 97th birthday The 41-gun salute by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery celebrated the 97th birthday of the Duke of Edinburgh (Yui Mok/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images The Duke of Edinburgh has marked his 97th birthday, and to celebrate the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired a 41-gun salute in Hyde Park, London. Duke of Edinburgh 97th Birthday Credit: Duke of Edinburgh 97th Birthday Duke of Edinburgh 97th Birthday Credit: Duke of Edinburgh 97th Birthday Duke of Edinburgh 97th Birthday Credit: Duke of Edinburgh 97th Birthday Duke of Edinburgh 97th Birthday Credit: Duke of Edinburgh 97th Birthday Duke of Edinburgh 97th Birthday Credit: Duke of Edinburgh 97th Birthday Duke of Edinburgh 97th Birthday Credit: Duke of Edinburgh 97th Birthday Last updated Mon 11 Jun 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit