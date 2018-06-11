In pictures: Kim goes walkabout in Singapore ahead of Trump talks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has left his luxurious hotel for a late-night city tour of Singapore, just hours ahead of his historic summit with US president Donald Trump.

Mr Kim spent much of the day out of public view, sparking media speculation he was planning his strategy for the Tuesday summit with Trump.

But in the evening, he left the St Regis hotel and visited the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The foreign minister posted a selfie of him and a smiling Kim wearing his trademark dark Mao suit on Facebook.

Flanked by bodyguards, Mr Kim also visited the Marina Bay Sands resort.

South Korean media reported that Mr Kim was accompanied by his sister, Kim Yo Jong, and other top deputies.

Some experts said Mr Kim’s city tour suggests that North Korea and the US had narrowed their differences ahead of the summit.

