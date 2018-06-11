Iran funds call amid claim Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe used as political pawn

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is being used as a “political pawn” and the UK must not process any Iranian funds until she is released, a Nobel laureate has said. Monday marks the British-Iranian charity worker’s 800th day in jail having been accused of spying. It also marks her four-year-old daughter Gabriella’s fourth birthday and 800 days since she was separated from her parents.

Credit: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is already serving a five-year prison sentence, is facing a further hearing accused of an unspecified security charge. Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, believes his wife, from Hampstead, north London, is likely to be facing an allegation of spreading propaganda against Tehran’s Islamist regime. Shirin Ebadi, an Iranian human rights lawyer, former judge and human rights activist, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003 for her efforts to promote democracy and human rights, called for the mother-of-one to be released.

