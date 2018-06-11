Italy-Malta stand-off over blocked migrants intensifies

Italy and Malta are refusing to let a rescue ship with 629 people aboard dock in their ports, leaving the migrants at sea. The diplomatic stand-off has escalated under Italy’s new anti-immigrant government. Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini, head of the League party, said: “Enough! Saving lives is a duty, but transforming Italy into an enormous refugee camp isn’t.”

He tweeted: #Chiudiamoiporti. “We’re closing the ports.” Maltese premier Joseph Muscat also refused to take in the Aquarius ship of the humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee. He accused Italy, which co-ordinated the rescue, of violating international norms governing sea rescues. Italy’s position, Mr Muscat said, risks “creating a dangerous situation for all those involved”. As the rhetoric intensified, the Aquarius remained on stand-by in the Mediterranean Sea with its 629 passengers, including 123 unaccompanied minors and seven pregnant women.

The ship said it had been ordered on Sunday night by Italy’s coast guard to remain 35 miles off Italy and 27 miles from Malta. The migrants had been rescued during a series of operations on Saturday by Italian maritime ships, cargo vessels and the Aquarius itself. All passengers were offloaded to the Aquarius to be taken to land. Doctors Without Borders, which has staff aboard the Aquarius, tweeted a video of some of the women aboard the ship praying on Monday morning, and said they were unaware of the diplomatic drama being waged on land over their fate. The group said it “urgently requests a swift resolution and a designated port of safety”.

