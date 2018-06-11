Korea sanctions must stay until Kim makes move to give up nukes, says No 10

North Korea must take “concrete” steps towards denuclearisation before benefiting from any relaxation of international sanctions, Downing Street has said. Speaking on the eve of US President Donald Trump’s historic summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, Number 10 said the UK welcomed the fact that the meeting was taking place. Prime Minister Theresa May’s official spokesman said any agreement coming out of the summit should lead to “complete, verifiable and irreversible” denuclearisation by the Pyongyang regime.

The PM’s spokesman told a regular Westminster media briefing: “We have welcomed the fact that the summit is taking place. “We need to see an agreement that brings about the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

