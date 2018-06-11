Man stabbed to death near north London Tube station named

A man who was stabbed to death near a Tube station on Saturday night has been named as Edmond Jonuzi. The 35-year-old Albanian national was found seriously injured on Greens Lane near Turnpike Lane station, north London, at just after 9.45pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Turnpike Lane stabbing Credit: A white tent at the scene

Mr Jonuzi is believed to have been stabbed during an altercation between two groups of males in the area of Ducketts Common, Scotland Yard said. The force has launched a murder investigation and a post-mortem examination is due to take place. No arrests have yet been made.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.