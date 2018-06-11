Merkel’s spokesman offers ‘no interpretation’ on G7 image

German chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman has not offered any advice on how to interpret a government photographer’s viral shot of the G7 summit.

Steffen Seibert stressed that any impressions are “in the eye of the beholder”.

He tweeted the picture, by German government photographer Jesco Denzel, on Saturday. It shows a standing Mrs Merkel, hands firmly planted on a table, staring down at US president Donald Trump, who is seated with his arms folded.