Microplastics more prevalent downstream of treatment plants, research finds

Microplastics in UK rivers are in higher concentrations downstream from wastewater treatment plants, according to new research. The tiny pieces of plastic have become one of the major focuses of the current worldwide concern about the pollution caused by single-use plastics. Scientists from the University of Leeds have undertaken what they say is one of the first studies to determine potential sources of microplastics pollution. The team measured concentrations up and downstream of six wastewater treatment plants in the north of England and found an increase in all cases. And the researchers also found that 90% of the microplastics they found were in the form of fragments and fibres rather than microbeads, leading them to warn about the role of synthetic fabrics in long-term environmental harm.

The team found that, on average, the concentration of microfibres was up to three times higher downstream of treatment plans but, in one instance, it was up by a factor of 69. Paul Kay, from the School of Geography at Leeds, said: “By categorising the types of microplastics we can identify what aspects of our lifestyle are contributing to river pollution. “Not that long ago microbeads in toiletries and cosmetics were the microplastics getting all the public attention. “Seeing the amount of plastic microfibres from clothing and textiles polluting our rivers, we need to think seriously about the role of our synthetic fabrics in long-term environmental harm.” Microplastics come from a wide range of materials including tiny plastic beads found in health and beauty products, plastic fibres from clothing and plastic flakes that break down from packaging. They have been found in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Last week, a study showed how microplastics or other debris were found in 100% of wild mussels sampled from eight coastal locations around the UK and those purchased from eight unnamed supermarkets.

