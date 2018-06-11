Microwaves from far-out star systems could be tiny diamonds, researchers say

A faint and mysterious stream of microwaves emanating from star systems far out in the Milky Way could be caused by tiny diamonds, new research has suggested.

For decades scientists have been able to measure this “glow” of microwave light, dubbed the anomalous microwave emission (AME), coming from a number of regions in the night sky, but have yet to identify its exact source.

In a new study led by researchers at Cardiff University, an international team has shown that it is likely the microwaves are coming from tiny crystals of carbon, otherwise known as nanodiamonds, inside dust and gas that surrounds newly formed stars.

This collection of dust and gas, known as a protoplanetary disk, is where planets begin to form and contains a whole host of organic molecules.

The extremely hot and energised conditions within these disks are ideal for nanodiamonds to form.

The nanodiamonds within protoplanetary disks – that are hundreds of thousands of times smaller than a grain of sand – are often found in meteorites on Earth.