Ministers must take care of legal technicalities before cutting MLA pay, says Bradley

The Government needs to overcome employment law technicalities before making a final announcement on cutting the pay of members of Stormont’s crashed assembly, Karen Bradley has said.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said in March she was “minded” to reduce MLA salaries by almost a third, to reflect the fact the devolved institutions have not sat for around 18 months.

But with a definitive move still to materialise three months down the line, Mrs Bradley has faced accusations of dithering.