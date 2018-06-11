Mother vows fresh bid to help epileptic son after cannabis oil seized at airport

A British mother has vowed to return to Canada to get more cannabis oil used to treat her son’s severe epilepsy after having a supply confiscated at Heathrow Airport. Charlotte Caldwell made the trip to Toronto and back with 12-year-old Billy to get a six-month supply to treat up to 100 seizures a day, but said border officials seized the oil on Monday. Ms Caldwell, from Castlederg in Co Tyrone, accused Home Office Minister Nick Hurd of having “likely signed my son’s death warrant” before heading to a London meeting with him.

“It’s Billy’s anti-epileptic medication that Nick Hurd has taken away, it’s not some sort of joint full of recreational cannabis,” she told a press conference. “I will just go back to Canada and get more and I will bring it back again because my son has a right to have his anti-epileptic medication in his country, in his own home. “Let me tell you something now: we will not stop, we are not going to stop, we are not going to give up, we have love, hope, faith for our kids and we are going to continue.” She said Billy was due his next dose at 3.30pm, and warned of the dangers of missing his first treatment in 19 months. “The reason they don’t do it is that it can cause really bad side-effects – they wean them down slowly. So what Nick Hurd has just done is most likely signed my son’s death warrant.”

Charlotte Caldwell and her son Billy Credit: Charlotte Caldwell and her son Billy