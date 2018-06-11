Nine arrested during Tommy Robinson protest

Nine men were arrested during a central London protest in support of the jailed former leader of the English Defence League Tommy Robinson, Scotland Yard said. Hundreds of demonstrators descended on the capital on Saturday afternoon, blocking off the road around Trafalgar Square. Bottles, metal barriers and other objects were hurled at officers, five of whom suffered minor injuries, police said.

Nine men were arrested during the protest as supporters chanted “Free Tommy Robinson”. Derek White, 46, from Bournemouth, in Dorset, was charged with possession of a knuckleduster and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday. A 50-year-old man arrested for possession of a flare was released under investigation, along with another man held for possession of cannabis and breach of the peace. Six other men arrested for public order offences have also been released under investigation. The Metropolitan Police said officers are gathering CCTV from the area as the investigation continues.

