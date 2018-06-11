Northern Ireland abortion laws must not be changed in Westminster, says Bradley

Westminster politicians are not qualified to change abortion laws for Northern Ireland, the region’s Secretary of State has said. Karen Bradley insisted that people in Northern Ireland do not want MPs making decisions on whether to overhaul the existing regime, as she explained the Government’s reluctance to intervene on the contentious social issue. “It’s another example of why the (Stormont) executive needs to be reformed, so those politicians representing the people Northern Ireland, understanding their views on this very, very sensitive issue can make sure the law is right for them,” Mrs Bradley told the Press Association. The Government is facing mounting pressure to reform abortion laws in Northern Ireland after Supreme Court judges said they were incompatible with human rights legislation.

Procession artwork march Credit: A woman calling for abortion reform in Northern Ireland

Unlike other parts of the UK, the 1967 Abortion Act does not extend to Northern Ireland. Abortion is illegal except where a woman’s life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious danger to her mental or physical health. Anyone who unlawfully carries out an abortion could be jailed for life. The Northern Ireland Assembly voted in February 2016 against legalising abortion in cases of fatal foetal abnormality and rape or incest. Pro-choice advocates demanded action after a majority of Supreme Court judges last week said the ban on terminations in cases of rape, incest or fatal foetal abnormality needed “radical reconsideration”. The campaigners are attempting to harness momentum they believe has been generated by the Irish Republic’s historic referendum vote to liberalise the abortion regime south of the border. Anti-abortion activists insist the matter should only be determined by Stormont politicians.

