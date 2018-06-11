Philippines says Chinese seizures of fish catches are unacceptable

The Philippines government said the Chinese coast guard’s seizures of fish caught by Filipino fishermen near a disputed shoal are unacceptable.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque presented three fishermen who described their experiences in a news conference on Monday at the presidential palace.

Mr Roque said he and the foreign secretary have raised the incidents with the Chinese ambassador in Manila, who, he said, has assured them that the Chinese coast guard personnel would be punished if the Filipinos’ complaints are proven after an investigation.