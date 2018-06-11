Police search rubbish tip for Manchester Arena bomber’s suitcase

A rubbish tip is being searched by police trying to find a suitcase used by Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

Officers first searched the tip, a Viridor Waste Management landfill site in Bury, last year in the hunt for the case.

Abedi, 22, was caught on CCTV in Manchester city centre dragging the large blue case behind him hours before the attack on May 22 last year, which left 22 dead and scores injured.