Polish man Lukasz Herba convicted of kidnapping British model Chloe Ayling in Italy

An Italian court has convicted a Polish man of kidnapping British model Chloe Ayling for ransom, and sentenced him to 16 years and nine months in prison. Prosecutors in the case of Lukasz Herba said Ms Ayling was drugged and kidnapped after she showed up at a Milan address for a modelling job, then held for six days at a farmhouse in the neighbouring Piedmont region before being released at the British consulate in Milan. Defendant Herba, 30, had claimed Ms Ayling agreed to the scheme to boost her career.

Lukasz Herba, who kidnapped British model Chloe Ayling, in the courtroom during his trial in Milan. Credit: PA

In a declaration that defendants are allowed in Italian courts, Herba had claimed to be in love with Ms Ayling and said they had concocted the kidnap plot to help her overcome financial trouble following the birth of her son. "I never hurt the girl. I was not violent with her," Herba said. "If she felt forced verbally in any way, I am very sorry. But it certainly was not as Chloe has described." "I was in love and I was hoping that once her fame took off that she would repay me with feelings and we would share the money," he said. Prosecutor Paolo Storari said in his closing arguments that he was seeking a 16 year sentence based on the possibility that 20-year-old Chloe Ayling could have died during the July 11-17, 2017 kidnapping. He said Ms Ayling was drugged with ketamine at a mocked-up photographic studio, then closed up inside a canvas bag and transported to a farmhouse where she was handcuffed to the furniture for at least the first night. Previous testimony showed that the two had met on Facebook and had met at least once in person before her pregnancy.

Video evidence the British model was played in court during the trial. Credit: AP

Ms Ayling was held at the Piedmont farmhouse for six days before Herba released her at the British consulate in Milan. In his initial statement to police, he said he did so out of sympathy for the fact she was a mother. Ms Ayling had told investigators that she never tried to escape, even when she accompanied Herba into a store to buy shoes, because she was terrified and believed his threats that he was part of a bigger criminal gang. She said she had been told she would be auctioned online since she was not able to come up with 300,000 euros ($355,000) in ransom, adding that Herba showed her photos of other girls who were being sold over the 'deep web'. In his shifting story line, Herba also previously testified that he had concocted the alleged deep web criminal group "Black Death," and that his brother was helping him in the scheme agreed by Ms Ayling.

Lukasz Pawel Herba has been sentenced to 16 years and nine months in prison. Credit: PA