Poundworld collapses to become latest retail failure, putting 5,100 jobs at risk

Poundworld has become the latest retail casualty on the British high street as it called in administrators on Monday, putting 5,100 jobs at risk.

The budget retailer has appointed Deloitte to handle an administration after last-ditch rescue talks with R Capital broke down over the weekend.

Poundworld, which is owned by TPG Capital, has 335 stores. Its collapse comes after both Toys R Us and Maplin fell into administration earlier this year.

Deloitte will try to find a buyer for the business, and has said there are no redundancies or store closures at this time.

Clare Boardman, joint administrator at Deloitte, said: “The retail trading environment in the UK remains extremely challenging and Poundworld has been seeking to address this through a restructure of its business. Unfortunately, this has not been possible.”