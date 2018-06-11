Precision gene editing tool could increase cancer risk in patients

A powerful gene editing tool with the potential to revolutionise medicine could also increase the risk of cancer, scientists have warned. The “molecular scissors” technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 is capable of making highly precise changes to DNA. It has already transformed laboratory research into inherited diseases, stem cells and embryonic development. In future, it could also form the basis of personalised treatments for genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy, and cancer immunotherapy. But there is a catch, according to a new study by researchers from Cambridge University and the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

CRISPR-Cas9 appears to work most effectively on cells lacking a mechanism that protects them from DNA damage. As a result it is likely to pick out abnormal cells that can sow the seeds of cancer, the research suggests. Patients given DNA-editing treatment could end up with larger numbers of these potentially dangerous cells ticking like time bombs in their organs or blood stream. Lead scientist Professor Jussi Taipale, from Cambridge University’s Department of Biochemistry, said: “CRISPR-Cas9 is a very promising biological tool, both for research purposes and for potential life-saving medical treatments, and so has understandably led to great excitement within the scientific community. “We don’t want to sound alarmist, and are not saying that CRISPR-Cas9 is bad or dangerous. “This is clearly going to be a major tool for use in medicine, so it’s important to pay attention to potential safety concerns. “Like with any medical treatment, there are always side effects or potential harm and this should be balanced against the benefits of the treatment.”

