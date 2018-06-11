Prince William to meet leaders of both sides of the conflict on his historic Middle East tour

Prince William will visit both the Israeli Prime Minister and Palestinian President when he makes his historic trip to the Middle East late this month. The Duke of Cambridge will embark on a tour of Jordan, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. No British Royal before has been on an official tour of the region. He will also visit the tomb of his great-grandmother, Alice of Battenburg who is buried in Jerusalem.

William will visit the tomb of his great-grandmother, Alice of Battenburg. Credit: PA

Kensington Palace said that all sides have been working on a royal visit for many years but they had been waiting for the ‘right time’ to do it. The Prince will stay in Jerusalem but will visit many parts of the region including Ramallah in the West Bank, Tel Aviv, Jaffa and occupied East Jerusalem. He will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his first full day in Israel and then meet Mahmood Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority, on the following day.

The Prince will met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: PA

A spokesman for the Duke of Cambridge said that he ‘considers it a great privilege’ to have been asked to carry out the tour and create ‘an enduring relationship with the people of the region.’ His ‘goal’, said the Duke’s spokesman, ‘is to meet as many people from as many walks of life as possible’. He added William hopes ‘to use the spotlight that his visit will bring to celebrate their hopes for the future.’

William hopes to 'meet as many people from as many walks of life as possible’. Credit: PA

Some details of the trip including the locations of some visits have been withheld for security reasons. The Prince will pay his respects to the mother of the Duke of Edinburgh who was re-buried at the Mount of Olives. Princess Alice was names a ‘Righteous Gentile’ for sheltering a Jewish Family from the Nazis in Greece during the Second World War. The visit to the region begins on June 24 in Amman in Jordan.

Dana Village, Jordan. Credit: PA