Sir Martin Sorrell denies sex worker allegations

Sir Martin Sorrell has denied using company funds to pay for a sex worker while at the helm of WPP.

The advertising guru earlier this year left WPP, the company he founded more than 30 years ago, following allegations of personal misconduct.

WPP carried out an inquiry into allegations that Sir Martin misused company funds, but the details of the investigation were never disclosed.

Over the weekend, it was alleged by the Wall Street Journal that Sir Martin had used company cash to pay for a sex worker.

However, Sir Martin’s spokesman “strenuously” denied the claims.

A spokesman for the tycoon said: “Sir Martin signed a non-disclosure agreement when he stepped down which precludes him from discussing any of the circumstances surrounding his departure.

“He has rigidly adhered to this obligation and will continue to do so.