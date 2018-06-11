South Korea’s last polar bear heading for Doncaster

The last polar bear in South Korea is heading for retirement in Doncaster.

Tongki, who is 24, currently lives at the Everland theme park, just south of Seoul.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP) announced on Monday that he is to be the latest addition to its Project Polar reserve in South Yorkshire, where England’s only polar bears live.

Tongki will join the YWP’s other polar bears – Victor, Pixel, Nissan and Nobby – in November.

The park said its staff and vets have already visited Tongki and performed checks to make sure he is fit to travel the 5,500 miles from South Korea to Yorkshire.