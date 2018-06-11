Suicide bomber strikes outside Kabul government offices

A suicide bomber has struck outside a government ministry in the Afghan capital, killing 12 people and wounding 31 days before the start of a holiday ceasefire with the Taliban.

Police said a suicide bomber on foot struck outside the rural rehabilitation and development ministry as employees were leaving work.

No-one immediately claimed the attack, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate regularly strike government targets in the capital and elsewhere.

The Taliban have agreed to a ceasefire coinciding with the three-day Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The holiday is set to begin later this week.

The IS affiliate is not included in the ceasefire.