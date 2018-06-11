Theresa May braced to lose EU customs vote

On Wednesday the prime minister will probably lose a vote that would put pressure on her to negotiate the UK staying in a customs union with the EU, but would not bind her to do so. It would prove that a majority of MPs favour a softer Brexit than she is currently proposing. But she could - in theory - ignore them. That matters. Though its consequences are not easy to predict. Theresa May and her advisers fear that such a statement by MPs that they want to be in a customs union would encourage the rest of the EU to give her less of a hearing for the special and different form of trade and customs deal she seeks. If Parliament signals its appetite for an off-the-shelf trade arrangement, why should EU negotiators waste their time talking about a deal tailor-made for May - especially since they were always dead set against a unique deal? So she and her whips will appeal to rebellious Tory MPs - the Soubrys, Clarkes, Morgans, Allens, Sandbaches, Grieves et al - not to humiliate and shackle her ahead of the important EU summit that takes place at the end of the month.

Remain MPs like Anna Soubry could scupper May's plans in upcoming votes Credit: PA

May will personally make that case to her MPs when she addresses them in a 1922 committee meeting at 6 tonight - and she will use a similar argument to dissuade them from voting for toughening up the consequences of a promised “meaningful” vote in the autumn on whatever (if any) Brexit deal she secures. For what it’s worth, I expect her to win the “meaningful vote” tomorrow and lose on customs the day after. Now here is the paradox. The number of Tory MPs in the Remainy rebel alliance has swelled. There are more Tories than there were who doubt the PM’s special, one-of-a-kind trade deal is deliverable - and who want to see the UK in some close approximation version of the single market and customs union. But there is a limit to how much they want to humiliate her - because they don’t want to so destabilise that they increase the risk of her being ousted and replaced by a more Brexity leader, or at least not till the UK leaves the EU next March.

Boris Johnson has been outspoken in his criticism of Theresa May's Brexit policy Credit: PA