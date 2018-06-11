Trump takes more swipes at Canada and Trudeau after tense G7 summit

US president Donald Trump took more swipes at Canada and its prime minister over trade issues as he settled in for a multi-day summit with North Korea in Singapore, contending that “fair trade is now to be called fool trade if it is not reciprocal”.

Mr Trump roiled the G7 meeting in Canada by first agreeing to a group statement on trade, only to withdraw from it while complaining that he had been blindsided by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s criticism of his tariff threats at a summit-ending news conference.

As he flew from Canada to Singapore on Saturday night, Mr Trump displayed his ire via Twitter, which he also employed to insult Mr Trudeau as “dishonest” and “weak”.

The attack on a long-time ally and its leader drew sharp criticism.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who also attended the summit, told German public television that she found Mr Trump’s tweet disavowing the G7 statement “sobering” and “a little depressing”.

She also said the European Union would “act” against the US trade measures.

Unbowed, Mr Trump tweeted anew on Monday morning from Singapore: “Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out!”