US stock markets rise slightly ahead of Trump-Kim meeting

US and global markets rose modestly as investors made preparations for US President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

European investors also focused on Italy’s new government, and its future using the euro.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.78 points, or less than 0.1%, to 25322.31.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 2.97 points, or 0.1%, to 2782.00 and the Nasdaq composite rose 14.41 points, or 0.2%, to 7659.93.

Investors spent most of Monday waiting for Tuesday’s meeting between Mr Trump and Kim, aimed at settling a standoff over the North’s nuclear arsenal.

North Korea has reportedly said it is willing to deal away its entire nuclear arsenal if the United States provides it with reliable security assurances and other benefits.

However, many say Kim’s government is unlikely to give up weapons that help guarantee its survival.