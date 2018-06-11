Warmer than average summer likely, says Met Office

Britain is likely to enjoy warmer and drier than average conditions this summer, but the Met Office has cautioned against reports of a three-month heatwave. Despite the positive prediction, there could still be daily and weekly changes throughout June, July and August, the forecasting service said. The Met Office has released the long-range outlook as a kind of risk assessment to allow contingency planning for potential emergency weather conditions.

Jeff Knight, manager of modelling of climate variability at the Met Office, said: “Our long term outlook for the summer suggests a greater chance that temperatures will be above average, than below average. “However, our outlook certainly doesn’t imply a three-month heatwave. As always with our climate, there are likely to be large day-to-day and week-to-week variations over the period. “This is an outlook for the general themes over the summer and does not give detailed guidance on events like heatwaves.” Daytime temperatures only need to rise above 18.6C (65F) to exceed the average maximum summer daytime temperature in the UK, while the overall mean summer temperature is 14.4C (58F). Following sunny conditions in recent times, an area of low pressure coming in from the Atlantic is set to bring gale force winds and rain to parts of the UK mid-week.

