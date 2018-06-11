'We will not stop' warns mother who tried to bring cannabis into UK to treat epileptic son

A British mother has vowed to return to Canada to get more cannabis oil used to treat her son's severe epilepsy after having a supply confiscated at Heathrow airport.

Charlotte Caldwell made the trip to Toronto and back with 12-year-old Billy to get a six-month supply, but said border officials took away the oil on Monday.

Billy can suffer as many as 100 seizures per day, but his condition has been shown to have improved dramatically once he began taking the medicine.

He made history by becoming the first person in the UK to be prescribed medical marijuana on the NHS, but his supply of medicine has since run out.