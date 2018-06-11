Xbox shows off record number of games as it promises ‘biggest year’

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has hailed 2018 the gaming firm’s “biggest year” after it showcased a record 50 new games to fans. Making the announcements ahead of the opening of gaming trade show E3 next week, the company previewed a range of exclusive titles and new instalments in popular series Halo Infinite and Gears 5.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Spencer said the list of new games was the company’s “most diverse gaming portfolio ever”. “There has never been a more exciting time to be part of the gaming industry, with creators large and small showcasing incredible new games for the more than two billion players around the world,” the head of gaming at Xbox maker Microsoft said. “At Microsoft, we are committed to empowering gamers to play the games they want, with the people they want, where they want.” Xbox’s event featured 18 exclusive games and 15 world premieres, including a first look at the brand new Fallout game, Fallout 76. Mr Spencer also confirmed that the next generation Xbox console was in development, but gave no details on the future device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.