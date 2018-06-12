Alastair Campbell makes ‘frank’ BBC documentary on depression

Ex-spin doctor Alastair Campbell will look at whether “radical new treatments” can stop his depression in a new BBC Two film.

Tony Blair’s former spokesman has made Depression And Me after experiencing crippling bouts of depression for most of his life.

He said: “I’ve been on antidepressants for years and years and none of them can stop it.

“I want to understand my depression and find out if modern science has any better ways of treating it. I’m hoping there’s something out there that can help me lead a happier life.”