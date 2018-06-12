Author Michael Pollan says drugs like LSD could help solve Britain's mental health crisis

Psychedelic drugs such as LSD could provide a solution to Britain's mental health crisis, a best-selling author has claimed.

But Michael Pollan, activist and writer of new book 'How to Change Your Mind', believes the idea is so radical that big pharmaceutical firms may struggle to market and make money from it.

For his research Pollan, 63, who recently appeared in Netflix series Cooked, took psychedelic drugs such as LSD and even smoked the venom of the Sonoran Desert Toad, which is hallucinogenic

'You have to understand what a mental health crisis we’re in,' he told ITV News Science Editor Tom Clarke.

'If these drugs work they will be embraced. I don't think people will care if it's a spiritual experience, or whatever it is.

'It will be difficult to think now how we fit them into the frame work we have for treating mental health because you're no prescribing a chemical you're prescribing an experience. If you don't have the experience you don’t' have the effect and that experience is a psychological experience.

He hopes that psychedelic drugs will be embraced by more people. 'We've been used to either talk therapy or drug therapy. The pharmaceutical industry is used to selling pills that you take every day. This you only do once or twice, so how do they make money?