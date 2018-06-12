Bottle or breastfeeding? Woman’s choice must be respected, midwives told

Women who decide not to breastfeed their child must be respected for their choice, midwives are being told. Updated advice from the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) stresses that new mothers should be given appropriate support if they make an informed decision to bottle feed. The new guidance still says babies should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of their life, in line with advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO). But the RCM has acknowledged that some mothers struggle to start or carry on breastfeeding, and says the decision is a woman’s right.

Royal College of Midwives Credit: Gill Walton, RCM chief executive

Chief executive Gill Walton said: “Evidence clearly shows that breastfeeding in line with WHO guidance brings optimum benefits for the health of both mother and baby. However the reality is that often some women for a variety of reasons struggle to start or sustain breastfeeding. “The RCM believes that women should be at the centre of their own care and as with other areas of maternity care, midwives and maternity support workers should promote informed choice. “If, after being given appropriate information, advice and support on breastfeeding, a woman chooses not to do so, or to give formula as well as breastfeeding, her choice must be respected.” The National Childbirth Trust has previously warned that women can face judgment or feel guilty about the decisions they make when it comes to feeding their baby.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.