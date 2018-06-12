Bradley faces constitutional ‘challenge’ over abuse inquiry recommendations

The Government has declined to commit to passing legislation at Westminster to implement recommendations of a major historical abuse inquiry in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said she faced a constitutional “challenge” because there was uncertainty over what approach Stormont ministers would have taken if powersharing was still in place.

The long-running inquiry into historical institutional abuse in the region, which was led by retired judge Sir Anthony Hart, published its findings last January, just before the devolved executive imploded.

Among its recommendations was a compensation scheme for victims.

In the coming weeks the head of Northern Ireland’s civil service, David Sterling, who is effectively running public services amid the powersharing crisis, is set to officially ask Mrs Bradley to pass legislation to implement a number of the recommendations at Westminster.

Draft legislation currently being drafted by his officials will be finalised this summer.

Mr Sterling had said if powersharing was not restored by then he would formally ask Mrs Bradley to take the legislation through the Westminster parliament.