Charles meets ex-IRA bomber Gerry Kelly on Belfast visit

The Prince of Wales has shaken hands with former IRA bomber and Sinn Fein Stormont Assembly member Gerry Kelly during a visit to Belfast. Mr Kelly escaped from the Maze Prison in 1983 while serving a jail sentence for the 1973 bombing of the Old Bailey. He was later a senior member of Sinn Fein’s negotiating team and embraced the peace process, serving as a minister in the powersharing Executive.

Charles has spoken many times about reconciliation in Ireland and has previously met Gerry Adams, offering condolences on the death of Martin McGuinness. He began a two-day trip to Northern Ireland on Tuesday with a recital by the Ulster Orchestra in a 19th century Methodist church in Belfast which is undergoing major restoration. Sinn Fein’s former culture minister Caral Ni Chuilin and Mr Kelly were among those to meet the royal visitor.

The prince toured the Carlisle Memorial Church, which has served as a gateway to north Belfast since 1875. The neo-Gothic building was at the heart of one of the most troubled parts of Belfast, Charles’s host, the Belfast Buildings Trust, said, during a 30-year conflict when there were many sectarian murders.

In 2015, the prince visited nearby St Patrick’s Catholic Church, which was at the heart of disputes involving loyalist band parades. He has often touched on the theme of reconciliation during recent visits to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Charles will also visit Ulster University in Coleraine, Co Londonderry, to help celebrate its 50th anniversary.

