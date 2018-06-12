Chronic diseases ‘could trigger equivalent of year-round winter flu crisis’

Professor Rafael Bengoa led a review in 2016 and urged transformation of the NHS into a modern and sustainable system.

Chronic diseases could leave the health system in Northern Ireland facing the equivalent of a winter flu crisis year-round, an expert who recommended overhaul said.

The collapse of powersharing at Stormont has affected decision-making across the public service, although a series of measures have been announced involving extra health spending.

On Tuesday Professor Bengoa said: “If we don’t transform, every month will eventually start to look like January and February.

“That will not be because of the flu, but because of chronic diseases that affect older people all year round.

“Within a relatively short time, the health system will enter into crisis due to this natural demand.”

In an October 2016 report – widely known as the Bengoa Report – Professor Bengoa set out a radical blueprint for transformation.

He was in Belfast to deliver a lecture at Queen’s University marking the 70th anniversary of the health service and themed around reshaping care for the next 70 years.

The former Basque health minister said the system could not keep relying on hard-pressed staff to keep shoring provision up.

“They need to see that there is a willingness and determination to change, that there is hope for the future.”

In 2016, based on Professor Bengoa’s recommendations, former health minister Michelle O’Neill outlined a 10-year plan for improvement.