Dennis Rodman breaks down during TV interview discussing Trump and North Korea

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman broke down in tears while being interviewed on television about the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The NBA Hall Of Famer - who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006 - wore a red Make America Great Again hat and sunglasses during an emotional appearance on CNN.

He said he had received a call from the White House ahead of Trump's historic meeting with Kim, telling CNN's Chris Cuomo "yes, Donald Trump reached out".

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the call.

The 57-year-old is one of the few westerners to have met Kim during visits to the secretive country and landed in Singapore ahead of the meeting between the two leaders on Tuesday, which was aimed at eliminating North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.