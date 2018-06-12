'Two men, two leaders, one destiny': White House produces movie-style trailer for Trump-Kim summit

In an apparent attempt to woo Kim Jong Un into denuclearisation, the White House produced a movie-style trailer which was shown to the North Korean leader at his summit with Donald Trump. The bizarre video, about the potential future relationship between North Korea and America, shows images of warplanes and artillery while a narrator suggests in English and Korean that "a new world can begin today, one of friendship, respect and goodwill." Former reality TV star Trump said he showed Kim the short video on an iPad, laying out the opportunities that could come with an agreement to eliminate North Korea’s nuclear arsenal - a story about "two men, two leaders, one destiny."

The film features scenes reminiscent of Hollywood. Credit: Youtube/The White House

"We had it made up. I showed it to him today, actually during the meeting, toward the end of the meeting and I think he loved it," Mr Trump said. The video was broadcast on big screens at the start of Tuesday’s press conference. Mr Trump said the video was played for about eight members of the North Korean delegation "and I thought they were fascinated by it". The president added: “That could very well be the future. "I showed it because I really want him to do something."

President Trump has said he thought Kim 'loved' the short film. Credit: AP

During his exchanges with Mr Trump, Kim seemed to buy into the cinematography of their unlikely meeting, saying through a translator: “Many people in the world will think of this as a scene from a ... science fiction movie.” The short film sought to place Kim as a central character living in a key moment in history. Against a piercing musical score, the narrator dramatically asks, "What if? Can history be changed? Will the world embrace this change? And when can this moment in history begin? It comes down to a choice, on this day, in this time, at this moment, the world will be watching, listening, anticipating, hoping."

Kim appeared to buy into the cinematography of the summit, telling Trump many would see the meeting as a scene from a 'science fiction movie'. Credit: Youtube/The White House