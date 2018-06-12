EasyJet claims its fares would drop by nearly third with new Heathrow runway

EasyJet has claimed its air fares would be cut by almost one third if a new runway is built at Heathrow. The budget airline says passengers would benefit from cheaper flights on existing UK and European routes due to competition. Expanding the west London airport would allow low-cost carriers to operate a significant number of flights from the airport for the first time, according to easyJet. EasyJet says it typically offers fares around 30% lower than legacy carriers when it enters an airport.

Heathrow stock Credit: A view of work at Heathrow

The Luton-based airline is urging MPs to support the third runway in the forthcoming Commons vote. It has been working closely with the airport for several years to ensure its requirements will be met if the scheme gets the go-ahead. This includes 25-minute aircraft turnaround times and enabling passengers to board and disembark using steps at both aircraft doors rather than a single jet bridge, to save time. EasyJet already operates from other hub airports such as Amsterdam Schiphol and Paris Charles De Gaulle.

