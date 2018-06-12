Five hurt after house explosion in South Wales

Five people have been taken to hospital after an explosion at a house in South Wales.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Llanbradach near Caerphilly at just after 5.30pm on Monday.

Those hurt are said to have suffered burns, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Police confirmed no-one was killed in the incident.

Pictures and videos posted on social media show plumes of smoke billowing from the roof of the terraced home in the aftermath of the explosion, with ambulances and fire engines lining the residential street.