Grenfell children join Theresa May in Downing Street garden planting session

Between 40 and 50 children, plus their parents, are thought to have attended the private reception on Tuesday evening.

Children affected by the Grenfell Tower fire have joined Theresa May in a planting session in the garden of number 10 Downing Street.

They helped plant a shrub and some bulbs with the Prime Minister, said Fatima Elguenuni, who attended the reception with her son Bellal and grandchildren.

Her son, his pregnant wife Rabia and their three young children managed to escape the 18th floor of the tower block almost a year ago on June 14.

The 57-year-old said: “It was very informal – it was just children playing. They had some games for them, some entertainers where they made flowers and crowns and did some arts and crafts.”

Mrs May said hello to Bellal, who she met during a visit to the community on Monday night, and chatted with her grandchildren, Mrs Elguenuni said.