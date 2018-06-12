Housing minister not up for the job, says Sinn Fein

The minister for housing is “not up for the job” as homelessness continues to surge, a senior Sinn Fein figure has said. The party’s housing spokesman Eoin O Broin marked Eoghan Murphy’s first year in office with a mobile billboard highlighting the department’s “failings” and how the housing crisis was “getting worse” under his watch. The billboard was displayed outside Government buildings in Dublin on Tuesday.

Mr O Broin called for further investment in affordable social housing and said that Mr Murphy’s department had an opportunity to “change their policies”. “I have no confidence in Eoghan Murphy and the wider public has no confidence in him. “There’s an urgent need to change approach,” the Dublin Mid-West TD said. The housing minister faced criticism from other political parties last month after it emerged that almost 600 individuals were removed from the March homeless figures in what was blamed on a miscategorised error. Mr Murphy previously said that these families were living in social housing or private rental accommodation with state support and had been removed from the homelessness official figures. As the housing minister marks his first year in office on Thursday, Mr O Broin said that Sinn Fein was “seriously considering” tabling a no-confidence motion.

