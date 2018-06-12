Irish women affected by cervical screening scandal to get immediate payment

Irish women and families affected by the cervical cancer controversy are to receive a payment of 2,000 euro ( £1,764) following the publication of a report into the scandal. Ireland’s health minister Simon Harris said that each woman involved and the families of women who have died will get an immediate payment in light of the first findings of the Scally Inquiry. The inquiry was set up following the failure to inform patients of wrongly interpreted smear test results.

Chaired by Dr Gabriel Scally, the inquiry is to examine all aspects of the cervical check service and all the relevant documents in the Department of Health and Ireland’s health service, HSE (Health Service Executive). Mr Harris said the payment recognised the importance that women did not encounter any financial obstacles to taking part in the scoping inquiry. He met Dr Scally on Monday for an update into the inquiry and received two reports on the first findings. “Following the approval of government I am making arrangements for the assistance payment recommended by Dr Scally,” Mr Harris said. “This payment does not in any way bar further payment, it is merely an assistance payment to address any financial obstacle a woman might encounter. “It is not redress, it is not compensation, it is not the replacement to the support package we have put in place, it is not an alternative to dealing with the issue of retrospective cost, it’s an immediate assistance payment.” There are six recommendations included in both reports, which the health minister said he was accepting in full.

