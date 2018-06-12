Is Uber looking to use artificial intelligence to identify drunk passengers?

Uber may be working on a new tool that can tell if its users have had a few too many drinks, according to a patent application filed by the ride-sharing company.

The application, which was published on June 7, outlines a system where artificial intelligence is used to determine “uncharacteristic user states”.

The proposed tool relies on algorithms to gather potential data that Uber could use to determine whether the user is inebriated.

Factors include typos, walking speed, precision in clicking on links and buttons, the angle at which a user holds the phone and how long it takes to request a ride.