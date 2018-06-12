Last-gasp negotiations on the floor of the Commons stave off Brexit bill defeat

A last-minute deal with Tory Remainers to strengthen Parliament’s role in the event of a “no deal” Brexit with the European Union saved the Government from potential defeat in the Commons.

Chief Whip Julian Smith could be seen darting in and out of the chamber and between Tory backbenchers as MPs debated a House of Lords amendment to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill which would allow the Commons to decide the next course of action if MPs rejected the final deal.

As the debate progressed Mr Smith could be seen locked in conversation with former Attorney General Dominic Grieve who had also proposed an amendment seeking a greater role for Parliament.

Former minister George Freeman was also collared by the Chief Whip in the chamber after he tweeted that he was “torn” on the issue.