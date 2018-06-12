May sees off rebellion with concession which makes no-deal Brexit less likely

Theresa May has seen off a threatened rebellion on Brexit with last-minute concessions which could give MPs a bigger say on the final withdrawal agreement and make a “no-deal” EU exit all but impossible. The Prime Minister met pro-EU Tories in her private room in the Commons moments before the crucial vote to hear their demands for a truly meaningful vote on the final deal. Senior Remainer Dominic Grieve said Mrs May promised to table amendments in the House of Lords which will address their concerns. Moments later, MPs voted by 324 to 298 to reject a House of Lords amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill which would have given Parliament the power to tell the PM to go back and renegotiate the Brexit deal she secures from Brussels. Mr Grieve withdrew his own amendment, which would have given MPs powers to dictate what the Government should do if no acceptable agreement is reached by February 2019.

The former attorney general told Press Association: “The Prime Minister agreed that the amendments we had tabled, and the issue that we had raised about Parliament’s role in the event of no deal was an important one, and undertook to work with us to put together amendments to present in the Lords which would address those concerns.” The parts of his amendment which he expects to be taken forward by ministers provide a mechanism by which Parliament has to be consulted by the end of November in the event of no deal or if a proposed agreement is rejected, he said. Government sources confirmed ministers will now discuss the possible incorporation of these elements of Mr Grieve’s proposals into the legislation. The move represents a dramatic climbdown from Mrs May’s original plan to offer MPs a “take it or leave it” vote to accept the withdrawal agreement or leave the EU without a deal. The Prime Minister is now expected to get through the latest round of crunch Brexit votes unscathed, with a potentially explosive clash over the customs union on Wednesday already defused by a compromise amendment. She won a succession of votes on Tuesday overturning Lords amendments, including one which would have removed the date of Brexit on March 29 2019 from the text of the Bill. But she faces a gruelling bout of “parliamentary ping-pong” with the Lords, as the Bill bounces back and forth between the two Houses over the coming weeks.

The concession on a meaningful vote came after intensive horse-trading on the floor of the House of Commons, with chief whip Julian Smith shuttling between Tory backbenchers during debate on Lords amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill. Potential rebels fell into line after Solicitor General Robert Buckland said ministers were ready to “engage positively” with their concerns before the Bill returns to the Upper House next Monday. Remainer Stephen Hammond said a group of potential rebels – believed to number 15-20 – received assurances from the PM moments before the key vote. “I absolutely trust what the Prime Minister says to us,” he told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme. Leading pro-EU Conservative Sarah Wollaston announced she would vote with the Government so long as a promised further amendment in the Lords “closely reflects” the Grieve proposals. Earlier, Mrs May was hit by the resignation of justice minister Phillip Lee, who quit the Government live on stage during a speech in London in order to be able to back Mr Grieve’s amendment. The Bracknell MP, who called for a second referendum on whatever deal Mrs May secures from the EU, later told the Commons there was growing evidence that the Government’s Brexit policy is “detrimental to the people we were elected to serve”.

“If, in the future, I am to look my children in the eye and honestly say that I did my best for them I cannot, in all good conscience, support how our country’s current exit from the EU looks set to be delivered,” he said. In the event, Dr Lee abstained on the crucial vote, saying he was “delighted” the Government had agreed to introduce an amendment giving Parliament “the voice I always wanted it to have in the Brexit process”. Ahead of the crucial votes, Brexit Secretary David Davis warned MPs that defeat would undermine the UK’s negotiating stance in Brussels. The cumulative effect of 14 Lords amendments which the Government is seeking to overturn could be to “make it impossible to deliver the smooth and orderly exit we want”, he warned.

