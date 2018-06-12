Online powerhouse Boohoo in fashion with surging sales

Boohoo has posted soaring sales in the first quarter as it pushed ahead with its ambitious expansion plans.

Group sales at the online fashion retailer – which comprises Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing, and Nasty Gal – jumped 53% to £183.6 million in the three months to May 31.

Sales in the UK jumped 49%, up from £74.6 million to £110.7 million, while its sales in the US were up 75% to £31.4 million.

The Boohoo brand brought in £97.2 million, while Pretty Little Thing and Nasty Gal delivered £79.2 million and £7.2 million respectively in the first quarter of the financial year.

Despite the strong sales growth, Boohoo’s shares fell by 4.1% in early trading to 211p.