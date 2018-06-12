‘Revenge’ plan man jailed for 20 years after targeting judge and police officer

A man who targeted police officers and a judge after becoming obsessed with “limitless revenge” against authority figures has been jailed for 20 years. West Yorkshire Police said Ashkan Ebrahimi, 33, conducted extensive research on 38 different individuals as he amassed chemicals and weapons including swords, crossbows and air rifles. Senior officers said they “strongly believe that he would have eventually executed his plans in harming a police officer on the streets of West Yorkshire”. The force confirmed that Ebrahimi, of Oak Lane, Halifax, was sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life, possession on an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article in a public place and stalking offences.

A jury at Bradford Crown Court heard how Ebrahimi became obsessed with revenge against the authorities after was he issued with a non-molestation order against his former partner by a judge in the county court and was subsequently separated from his young child. A police spokesman said: “The effects of this action sowed the seeds of a deep hatred of the police that grew exponentially from that moment. “He believed that the police were committed to destroying his life and set about seeking to take extreme violent action against them.” He said Ebrahimi was arrested in October 2015 after concerns were raised by Calderdale College about his unusual interest in chemicals and wanting to develop a science lab at home. His home was raided and officers found a book detailing 21 vehicle registration plates of cars belonging to people he was interested in and photographs of their addresses. His sat-nav revealed that he had visited the address of the judge who issued the non-molestation order and of a police chief inspector. The full home addresses were also found of other police officers he had encountered as well as that of the solicitor working on behalf of his ex-partner.

