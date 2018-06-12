Reward offered in hunt for alleged firework murder suspect

Murder detectives have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with the death of a father in an arson attack sparked by an industrial firework.

Ronan Blake, 18, is wanted for questioning after the death of Anthony Nicholls who died in hospital after a firework was set off inside his home on November 2 last year, West Midlands Police said.

Crimestoppers have now offered a £5,000 reward for information on the location of Blake, who is believed to be in Sheldon, Birmingham.