Scanner helps boost security at HMP Belmarsh

Body-scanning technology has been deployed in a crackdown on drugs and violence at one of Britain’s most high-profile prisons. The device, which uses low level X-rays to identify inmates concealing contraband, has been trialled in the reception area at HMP Belmarsh in south-east London. A report from HM Inspectorate of Prisons said the scanner had led to the discovery of mobile phones, weapons and drugs which would not have been detected during a strip search.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke said: “Technology was being used to support efforts to manage violence and drug use at the prison; for example, through the body scanner being piloted in reception. “Early results were encouraging, and I was told that staff welcomed the initiative, as did many prisoners who wanted to see the disruptive and dangerous trade in contraband disrupted.” Data gathered during the inspection visit in January and February showed that levels of violence had increased at Belmarsh since it was last assessed in 2015. However, in some important respects, the increase was not as significant as in many other local prisons, Mr Clarke said. The overall level of security at the jail had helped, and the use of illegal drugs was “less of a problem than we might have expected”, he added.

