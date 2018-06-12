Social care system pushing young towards crime gangs, children’s tsar warns

In contrast the other half of the £8.6 billion funding was covering programmes for 11.7 million children, the analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies showed.

A report commissioned by Anne Longfield found that £4.3 billion – around half of the children’s services budget in England – was spent on just 73,000 children last year.

Children are being pushed towards violent street gangs by a social care system that focuses money on a small number of the most serious cases, the Children’s Commissioner for England has warned.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It came as Mrs Longfield also warned of the need to tackle addictive algorithms used by social media firms, which risk keeping children hooked on the internet.

“It’s set up to keep us dependent, and part of what I hope to see in the next phase is to break that dependency so that children have the chance to make positive, informed choices about what they do when they are on it,” she told the Telegraph.

“I would remove algorithms from any content for children up to the age of 15.”

The report was released on Tuesday at a time when gang violence is in the spotlight after a wave of shooting and stabbing murders in London, sparking a debate on police numbers and help for children and families.

Public Spending on Children in England: 2000 to 2020, found that while the overall level of public spending on children has been maintained over the last two decades, almost three quarters (72%) of children’s services budgets were now focused on “those in severe need”.

It revealed that the number of emergency care cases, and money spent, rose sharply following the Baby P scandal in 2007.

Baby P – Peter Connelly – died after months of abuse at the hands of his mother Tracey Connelly, her boyfriend Steven Barker, and his brother Jason Owen, despite being on the at-risk register and receiving 60 visits from social workers, police and health professionals over eight months.

The report found that because councils had a legal duty to run often high-cost “responsive” schemes at a time of local authority budget squeezes, funding for more preventative measures that were often optional had been cut.

Mrs Longfield warned that the economic and social cost of this was “unsustainable” and called for the Government to make changes in 2019’s Spending Review.

She said: “While every child should receive the support they need, the economic and social costs of this current strategy are unsustainable.

“The cost to the state is ultimately greater than it should be and the cost to those vulnerable children missing out on support will last a lifetime.

“Every day we are seeing the consequences of helping children too late – in pressures on the family courts system, special schools and the care system and in the spiralling numbers of school exclusions and the consequent increase in younger and younger children linked to violent street gangs.

“I hope this analysis will help to move the debate on from one simply about the amount we spend on children, to a debate about how we spend it.”