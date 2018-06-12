Suspect held after man found dead and woman sexually assaulted

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man and sexually assaulting a woman.

Police were called to a house in Turin Court, Andover, Hampshire, at 3.11am on Monday following a report of a serious assault.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said that at 3.55am, a young woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted at a house in Little London, near Andover.

He said: “A 21-year-old man from the Andover area has been arrested in connection with both incidents and is currently in police custody.”